Storms have developed across Nebraska overnight and have thrown us a lot of cloud cover. We may see a few storms in the northeastern corner of the area this morning, but with the extra clouds, we may not be as hot! It’ll still feel pretty muggy, though. Highs should make it into the upper 90s and lower 90s with heat index values approaching 100°.

We hang on to isolated storm chances over the next couple of days, but overall most of these days should be dry. For Wednesday, we will still be warm and humid. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values around 100°.

A front should make it’s way through for the last half of the week. This could bring some showers and storms for late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. The front also looks to lower our humidity and cool us down into the mid to upper 80s by Friday and Saturday.