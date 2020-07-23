Muggy conditions continue to build through the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Humidity increases through the week

Heating up into the weekend

Mainly dry though Sunday

The humidity will continue to build in throughout the week, making it feel much warmer during the afternoon. A couple pop-up storms aren’t out of the question this afternoon in the eastern half of the area, but other than that, we should be mainly dry through the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s today, but it’ll feel like it’s close to 100°.

Our overnight temperatures will only make it back into the mid 70s, not bringing us much relief from the heat, even during the night. Mostly because it will be so muggy!

Temperatures and humidity continue to climb through the weekend, and it’ll feel like it’s over 100° as a result. Our next best chance for rain will move in late Sunday and into Monday as a cold front swings through. That’ll knock our temperatures back into the mid-upper 80s for a bit of relief! Rain chances linger through Tuesday and into the middle part of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

