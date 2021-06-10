Muggy conditions persist through tomorrow

Get ready for a muggy next couple of days. Today, we’ll be able to make it into the low-mid 90s, but we’ll be feeling like the upper 90s, close to 100°.

Tomorrow could be even worse as a cold front prepares to move through. Afternoon highs should be in the mid 90s, and we’ll be feeling, at least, like 100°, but maybe a few degrees higher than that.

Finally, the front will move through and bring a chance for some storms with it. The most noticeable thing about this cold front though, will be that you’ll notice a sharp drop off in the humidity Friday afternoon!

Dew points should continue to steadily drop through the weekend into the mid 60s by Sunday. You’ll still notice the humidity, but it shouldn’t be quite as muggy!