Muggy days ahead as temperatures and humidity rise

There will be a slight chance for a stray shower or storm to develop later on this afternoon, mainly in the eastern half of the area.

We should be mainly sunny today, and that will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 80s.

Humidity keeps creeping up over the next several days, as well. That’ll make it feel a few degrees warmer out today and tomorrow.

As the humidity rises this week, it will most likely end up being the area of most concern, as that could push our heat index values toward 100° by the time we get to Thursday.