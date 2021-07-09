Muggy night with storms arriving, then more storms over the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Muggy tonight with storms possible

More storm chances Saturday

Cooler, few showers on Sunday

Temperatures will remain warm and the humidity will be high leading up to a chance for storms tonight. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential of strong, straight-line wind the primary threat with more organized storms.

A cold front will then move through heading into the weekend and it’ll serve as the focus for storm development tonight and Saturday and will cool us down for the next few days. After the initial round of storms overnight, additional chances for showers and storms look likely through the day on Saturday. A stronger line of these thunderstorms look to develop along the I-35 corridor, and south, as the surface low moves through the area. Highs will be cooler though in the lower to middle 80s on Saturday.

Even cooler Sunday with highs in the 70s before a quick warm-up will have some hot weather back in place by the middle of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com