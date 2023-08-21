What We’re Tracking

Mild nights

Lots of sunshine ahead

Heat wave continues

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 10 PM Thursday.

Today was hot and humid yet again with feels like temperatures in the 120s. Tonight will be a muggy night and we could see some patchy fog in the morning. The setup tomorrow looks very similar to what we saw today.

The eastern portions of the viewing area will see much more humidity than the western counties. In those areas, it’ll be hot and humid while the western parts will be hot and dry. Either way, it’ll feel very unpleasant again, as we don’t even have much of a breeze to help us out. Winds will continue to remain light throughout the week ranging from 5-10 mph.

The heat looks to last through Friday. And with high pressure dominating our forecast, that keeps rain chances out of the area, as well. Try to limit time outdoors if at all possible, and if you must be out in the heat, take care to remain hydrated and take frequent breaks.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller