Muggy weather continues with one lone day of drier air

What We’re Tracking:

Continued humid weather

Scattered storms return

Fairly typical August weather

Mainly clear overnight with a light southerly wind. Humidity levels are up again, so don’t expect significant cooling overnight. Lows will dip into the lower 70s for much of the region by early Thursday.

After warm and mostly sunny weather through midweek, chances for precipitation could pick up for Thursday into Friday. These storms will remain largely scattered, so don’t bank on getting rain just yet, but there is some hope of a few passing showers and storms. In addition, humidity levels will be up a little higher as we head toward the end of the week.

Temperatures for the week look to remain in the middle to upper 80s and low 90s. Another cold front pushes through late Friday, which should lower the humidity for Saturday. However, that is not expected to last long as hotter weather quickly returns on Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller