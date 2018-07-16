Muggy with increasing storm chances soon Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

​The Heat Advisory (that ran for many days last week) was replaced by scattered showers and storms Saturday. Cooler air put us 12-15 degrees below what we experienced for the several days prior. Topeka has now had 38 days above 90 and 4 of those went above 100. The break didn’t last long…after an 88 degree high Saturday, it hit 97 yesterday.

​

​A frontal boundary to the north may move southeastward over a 2-3 day period. There will be a few showers and storms possible along that lifting mechanism before it slowly shifts east within 48-72 hours. We should start the day mostly sunny, then it becomes a variably cloudy sky for most. Breezes shouldn’t be too strong and, since we are so far behind on rainfall, more rain would be welcomed.

​

​Highs: 91-94

​Dew Points: 71-74

​Wind: NE 8-16

​

​Several rain chances occur as the week progresses and temps will become slightly warmer. The small chance for thunderstorms begins today before that risk increases through midweek. There may be isolated afternoon t’storms, then widely scattered action is certainly possible Tuesday. Deep moisture and a stronger wave could generate storms for much of Wednesday into early Thursday. The severe potential is there, but it looks like heavy rainfall and spotty wind damage will be the biggest threat across Northeast Kansas.

​

​Flooding may become a concern for some as 1-3 inch amounts are possible after several rounds of storms go over the same areas. After midweek precipitation chances, high pressure should provide sunny, hot conditions for Friday and the upcoming weekend. It would be nice to have decent weekends for the rest of summer break. Students only get four more before the bell rings again, and teachers only get three!

​

​

​

​After today, rain chances get a little higher toward midweek...

​KSNT Meteorologist David George