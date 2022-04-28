There is a slight chance for showers and storms through today. The rain will be hit or miss for most with a better chance for rain later in the day.

Expect highs in the lower 70s with extra cloud cover around. Winds will still be a bit breezy at times, with gusts around 20 mph.

We’re keeping a close eye on the set-up for Friday evening. It’s looking more likely that we could see a few strong to severe storms develop.

The biggest threats would be strong winds and hail but we can’t rule out the chance for tornadoes especially, for our western counties.

After the initial storms, we could see a line of storms develop and push to the east overnight. The main threats with that secondary line would be damaging wind gusts and large hail as the tornado threat diminishes after dark.