National severe weather week helps to prepare for the unpredictable

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAN) – March 2 marks the start of severe weather awareness week and local officials want you to be ready for the unpredictable.

Shawnee County Emergency Management said there were 98 tornadoes in Kansas last year and now is the time to make a plan of action in case of emergency.

Officials said to have a place to meet if you get separated from family, have supplies for children, pets, and people who need medication.

Dusty Nichols with Emergency Management said not to rely on cell towers and to have back up forms of communication if you lose power.

“Whether it’s a phone app, our sirens, weather radios, whatever the case may be. Have multiple ways of getting in case one fails,” Nichols said.

There will be a statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said that’s the perfect time to test your family’s emergency plan.