Temperatures will stay on the ‘cooler’ side today with lower to middle 80s sticking around even with lots of sunshine expected later.

Overnight, we can expect pleasantly cool temperatures as our winds relax. Calm winds and clear skies will allow us to drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Highs tomorrow and Friday will be near average for this time of the year. We should make it into the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.