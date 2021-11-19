Near average temperatures expected today with breezy conditions

What We’re Tracking:

Increasing clouds today

Breezy conditions this afternoon

A bit warmer for the weekend

Highs today will eventually reach the lower to middle 50s with increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Winds will be breezy with speeds of 15-25 mph out of the south and gusts of up to 35 mph possible. The breezy conditions will make today feel just a bit cooler.

Our warm-up continues into the start of the weekend as highs by Saturday will attempt to make it to the upper 50s if not near 60°. As we head into Sunday and Monday there will be a bit of a setback in temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 50s behind our next cold front.

Through the weekend and even these next several days, dry conditions look to remain through at least the start of the holiday weekend. Temperatures will hold fairly close to mid-November average temperatures next week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush