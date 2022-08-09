Highs today will make it into the upper 80s for most areas and near 90° to the west, but with lower humidity, it will certainly not feel uncomfortable for the day.

In fact, even drier air should work in through Thursday before both heat and humidity move back our way.

Overnight, with clear skies and calm winds, we should be able to cool down into the lower to middle 60s for a very pleasant evening!

Highs in the lower 90s are expected through the middle of the week while the drier air in place. Overall, it’ll feel like very typical early August days as our average high is near 90°.