Near average temperatures return for the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny, breezy, but warmer Saturday

Rain chance overnight Saturday into Sunday, again Sunday into Monday

Warmer and pleasant early next week before more rain chances

We’ll finally start to see our temperatures back up where they’re supposed to be for this time of the year! Today looks to be mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and in the middle 60s.

Rain chances start to increase around midnight or so Saturday night. Some could hear a few rumbles of thunder as widely scattered showers pass through. Rain showers could linger into the early morning hours Sunday before clearing out around lunchtime. This should allow temperatures to rebound into the mid 60s, again despite the early clouds and rain.

Our temperature pattern stays warm for this coming week with highs in the 70s and lows in 40s and 50s. However, our chances for showers and storms returns for Tuesday night or Wednesday, and then again Thursday night into Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



