**WINTER STORM WARNING** – Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Republic, and Washington counties from 4:00p.m. this afternoon until noon tomorrow.

**WINTER STORM WARNING** – Brown, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, and Riley counties from 9:00p.m. this evening until noon tomorrow.

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Douglas, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties from 9:00p.m. this evening until noon tomorrow.

Today will be cooler than we’ve been used to with highs in the 30s to the north and middle 40s south as clear and dry conditions remain throughout most of the day. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. We’ll also have partly to most cloudy skies, so if you’re planning on heading to the Super Bowl Parade over in Kansas City, dress for chilly and breezy conditions!

By the late evening hours, winds will become start gusting up to 35mph as our next system moves through the area. It’ll start out as a rain and snow mix throughout the most of late evening in the southeastern counties, but will likely be all snow in the northwest as soon as this afternoon. After midnight, the whole viewing area should see snow as temperatures rapidly decline in the lower 20s.

By Thursday morning, temperatures will be brisk in lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits and low teens. Snowfall totals will be minor in most of the southeastern counties. Most of the heavier accumulations look to be in northwestern counties. Snow could be heavy at times causing reduced visibility and travel hazards when paired with our strong winds. There may be a sharp drop off from the higher snowfall totals to the lesser amounts depending on where the heavier snow band sets up.

The snow should wrap up by mid to late morning on Thursday, and highs will only make it into the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will still be out of the northwest at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph so wind chills will continue to be an issue through the day.