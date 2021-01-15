Near blizzard conditions possible through early afternoon

HIGH WIND WARNING for northwestern half of the area. WIND ADVISORY everywhere else. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Friday for the northeastern corner of the area.

Strong wind will continue through today with gusts as high as 60 mph possible north and west, and between 40-50 everywhere else.

Snow will be likely through the early afternoon, and while the amounts will be low (around 1″ central and 1-3″ northeast) the main issue with this will be the reduction in visibilities as our winds will still be very strong with near-blizzard conditions.