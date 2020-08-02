Nearly perfect weather for the first few days of August

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny, pleasant weather Sunday

Abnormally dry air for August

Warming up toward the end of the week

As we start the first week of August, it will have more of a September feel to the air with pleasantly dry air in place for the next several days. North breezes today at 5-15mph will usher in the lower humidity. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s along with abundant sunshine should make for a picture perfect Sunday.

Tonight, temperatures will dip all the way back to the 50s with the dry air firmly in place. With the cool start to the day on Monday, high temperatures will only climb into the middle to upper 70s with sunny weather by Monday afternoon.

Perhaps even cooler for Monday night with lows in the lower to middle 50s before warming back to the upper 70s on Tuesday. After that, a gradual warming trend will kick in and highs should reach the upper 80s by the end of the week with higher humidity also making a return. Storm chances should gradually increase toward the end of the week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

