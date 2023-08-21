A 126° heat index was recorded Monday in Topeka. This broke the all-time record for highest heat index recorded in Topeka. The previous record was 123° that was just set on Sunday. Lawrence also saw their highest heat index ever recorded of 136°. The previous record was also set on Sunday at 133°.

City Temperature Heat Index Lawrence 104°F 136°F Ottawa 104°F 130°F Topeka 103°F 126°F Forbes Field 102°F 125°F Marysville 104°F 117°F Emporia 108°F 115°F Manhattan 108°F 115°F Concordia 109°F 115°F Salina 108°F 111°F