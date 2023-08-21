A 126° heat index was recorded Monday in Topeka. This broke the all-time record for highest heat index recorded in Topeka. The previous record was 123° that was just set on Sunday. Lawrence also saw their highest heat index ever recorded of 136°. The previous record was also set on Sunday at 133°.

CityTemperatureHeat Index
Lawrence104°F136°F
Ottawa104°F130°F
Topeka103°F126°F
Forbes Field102°F125°F
Marysville104°F117°F
Emporia108°F115°F
Manhattan108°F115°F
Concordia109°F115°F
Salina108°F111°F