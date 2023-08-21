A 126° heat index was recorded Monday in Topeka. This broke the all-time record for highest heat index recorded in Topeka. The previous record was 123° that was just set on Sunday. Lawrence also saw their highest heat index ever recorded of 136°. The previous record was also set on Sunday at 133°.
|City
|Temperature
|Heat Index
|Lawrence
|104°F
|136°F
|Ottawa
|104°F
|130°F
|Topeka
|103°F
|126°F
|Forbes Field
|102°F
|125°F
|Marysville
|104°F
|117°F
|Emporia
|108°F
|115°F
|Manhattan
|108°F
|115°F
|Concordia
|109°F
|115°F
|Salina
|108°F
|111°F