New Year’s Day brings bitterly cold wind chills and accumulating snow across northeast Kansas

What We’re Tracking:

Bitter cold today with wind chill

Sleet and snow most of the day

Slight warm up again next week

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington county from 12 am Saturday to 12 am Sunday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county from 12 am Saturday to 12 am Sunday.

With winter weather arriving today there are several main hazards to discuss with this system. Sleet and snow are looking likely for a majority of the day. Sleet will take us through about mid morning before finally transitioning to snow as the cooler air takes over. Snow will then be present through the end of the day today before tapering off late this evening. Freezing rain will also be a brief concern during the transition period – so road conditions may have an icy layer underneath the snow. Use extra caution today!

Beyond the treacherous road conditions, we’ll want to keep a close eye on dangerously cold temperatures throughout the day. Single digit temperatures will take over through the afternoon with day time highs in the lower 10s. Accompanying these bitter temperatures are blustery wind speeds that will make things feel even colder. Wind chills will take us below negative -15 to -20 today with gusts of up to 35 mph possible. Be sure to bundle up with multiple layers; our New Years Day looks to be very very cold!

Snow amounts will likely range from 4-8″ or more over the northern counties to 1-3″ of a mixture of snow and sleet over the southern half of the viewing area. The best chance for freezing rain will be a bit farther south, so we should avoid an ice storm in our viewing area. Blowing snow should also be noted here -creating even more trouble on the roads!

Once the snow moves out, temperatures will be continue to be a concern going forward. Overnight lows heading into Sunday will be below zero. Wind chills around sunrise will be even colder – possible 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Highs on Sunday will do their very best to see 20 degrees, but that could be a bit on the optimistic side.

Early next week we start to warm things back up to above freezing during the afternoon with highs in the 40s again although we hold on to the cold nights. Dry conditions are also looking likely through the first full week of 2022. The second half of the week will see temperatures cool down into the middle 20s once again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush