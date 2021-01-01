New Year’s Day winter storm moves through

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* IN EFFECT UNTIL 3:00PM– Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Morris, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties.

*WINTER STORM WARNING* IN EFFECT UNTIL 3:00PM – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Lyon, and Osage counties.

A round of freezing rain and sleet changing to all snow moves through this morning. We could see some moderate to heavy snow at times, especially between 5AM and 10AM. The snow may last through mid afternoon. Because of that, we have the potential to see several inches of snow through portions of the area. There will be a sharp cut-off from the highest snow totals to nothing at all in our northwestern counties.

Not only will we have the snow and ice to deal with, but it’ll also be breezy through the day. Wind gusts will be around 25-30 mph out of the north. And with moderate to heavy snowfall possible, visibilities will be greatly reduced, as well. Overall, it’ll be a great day to just stay inside, cozy up, and enjoy time with family to start the New Year.