Nice end to the holiday weekend before a hot week sets up

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny to partly cloudy for Sunday

Heating up through the week

Isolated afternoon storms possible again Monday

Through the day, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with a fairly high humidity in place. That will make it feel a bit hotter. The peak heat index for your Sunday should climb into the lower 90s. Not much wind, only about 5-10mph from the east through the day.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather on Monday should give way to a few pop-up isolated storms late in the day. Otherwise, much of the week ahead looks to be rain-free. Highs on Monday climb into the lower 90s with moderately high humidity.

The heat keeps building and the humidity will rise a little bit, as well, for the next several days. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s for most areas by the end of the week, with a few days of 100°+ weather possible over the western counties of the viewing area. Lots of sunshine, but a possibility of a couple storms on Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

