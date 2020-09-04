Nice end to the week before a hot holiday weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant end to the week

Heating up for the weekend

Much cooler next week

Friday is looking spectacular with low humidity air, a cool morning and a warm afternoon. Lots of sunshine will help temperatures climb all the way back into the lower to middle 80s, despite the cool start to the day. Light and variable wind through the day, as well.

For Labor Day weekend, it will be quite hot as a return to south and southwesterly winds will draw up air from the Desert Southwest and our temperatures will soar into the 90s over the weekend. Hottest temperatures will be over the western and northwestern portion of the viewing area.

Our next cold front will slide into the area on Monday (Labor Day), but may not get a full push through until early Tuesday. That leaves Monday’s high temperature in some uncertainty. If the front makes it through, at least some of the area, we’ll be in the upper 70s. If it doesn’t make it quick enough, we could have another day in the low 90s. Come Tuesday, though, it’ll surge southward and temperatures will be drastically cooler. Highs will drop into the 60s and lows in the 40s through midweek. Showers will be likely Tuesday into Wednesday after the front moves through.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

