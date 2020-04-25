Nice end to the weekend before another chance for rain moves in

What We’re Tracking:

Spotty showers and storms through this evening

Clearing out tonight – patchy fog possible

Pleasant end to the weekend with warmer temperatures

We’ll be dealing with some scattered showers and storms this evening, but they’ll begin to clear out around sunset. That will leave us with clear skies and cool temperatures overnight. There could be some patchy fog developing in the early morning hours in low lying areas.

Sunday looks to be mostly sunny with really nice temperatures in the low 70s. Our winds till begin to increase out of the south through the day, and our clouds will begin to increase as well. We could see some showers and storms develop overnight into Monday morning, but that moves out before lunchtime Monday, and we’ll be able to warm into the upper 70s!

Tuesday brings our next chance for storms, and we’ll be watching closely to see when the front pushes through. If it passes through around lunch, our chances for severe weather are limited. If it takes a bit longer to move through, we may be dealing with some stronger storms.

Otherwise, we’ll begin to dry out a bit for the rest of the week, and temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com