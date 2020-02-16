Nice end to the weekend, fog possible tomorrow morning

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy freezing fog this morning

Pleasant end to the weekend

Mainly dry for the rest of the week

We’re seeing some patchy fog this morning thanks to the snow melt that we saw yesterday and light winds. And because we’re starting off the day with temperatures in the 20s, the fog is freezing onto surfaces. This could create some slicks spots on the roadways, and you’ll probably have to scrape your windshield, so allow yourselves a few extra minutes if you have early morning plans today!

Later on today, we’ll have some clouds around for the morning, but those should clear out this afternoon, leaving us with some sunshine to end out the day. That’ll help our highs into the lower 50s today, but if the clouds linger a little longer, we may be a tad cooler.

We could see more fog developing early tomorrow morning with more snow melt taking place today and as lower level moisture increases ahead of our next system. We’ll see temperatures on Monday in the 50s again before a cold front swings through. That’ll give us a slight chance for some light rain showers, mainly east of Topeka. The better chance for rain looks to remain south and east of our area as of right now.

Behind the front, colder air sinks in, and Tuesday’s highs look to only top out in the mid-upper 30s, which, is still a lot better than the single digits and below zero wind chill values we had the other day. Otherwise, we’ll stay dry through the remainder of the week as our temperatures warm back into the 40s and, eventually into the 50s for next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor