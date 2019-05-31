Nice evening ahead before rain returns tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Nice weather to close out a very wet month

Warmer with possible thunderstorms this weekend

Storm chance each day next week

Dry air will stick with us into the overnight hours with mostly clear skies, low temperatures will dip down into the low 60s.

Clouds will start to increase throughout the day tomorrow as isolated thunderstorms are expected. We are in a slight risk for severe weather with the potential of heavy rain, hail, and strong winds that can be expected for a good chunk of our souther counties. To be clear, the risk for tornadic activity is low. Very low. This will not be anything like Tuesday to ease some minds. But, still take these storms seriously as they move through the area tomorrow afternoon/evening. High temperatures will continue to climb up into the mid 80s.

Sunday we’ll catch a quick break from all of the rain with sunshine returning. Temperatures will cool down just a little bit after the front associated with the storms moves through leaving highs in the upper 70s with some spots reaching 80°.

Temperatures will remain rather steady next week with lower 80s to be expected as do our rain chances for a majority of the work week as well.



KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller