What We’re Tracking

Calm / mild evening

Pleasant Saturday

Winds pick up Sunday

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with relatively mild temperatures. Winds will remain fairly calm with overnight lows taking us into the middle 30s.

Saturday morning will bring mostly cloudy skies back into the area with some models hinting at just a brief chance for a few rain drops. Nothing substantial is expected with this precipitation though and highs should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s for the afternoon.

Heading into Sunday, winds will likely become one of the main stories. Strong winds out of the south can be expected with gusts near 40 mph possible. As annoying as the wind can be – it does signal a very pleasant warm up with afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s.

We stay mild through the first part of next week, but it does appear that our pattern stays relatively active. Our next chance for precipitation comes into by midweek as cooler weather builds back in just ahead of Spring Break for most area schools.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush