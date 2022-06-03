What We’re Tracking:

Mild Friday evening

Unsettled weather pattern for several days

Cooler temperatures through next week

Mostly clear skies are expected this evening with mild temperatures hanging around. Overnight lows will take us down into the upper 50s with just a light breeze. We have some unsettled weather on the way so if you’re looking to get out – tonight would be a great choice!

Winds stay fairly light through tomorrow morning as a wave of energy moves into the central plains. This will bring scattered showers and storms starting as early as lunchtime. Winds may also be on the breezy side with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. These rain / storm chances appear to be more of the ‘hit-or-miss’ variety with a slightly better chance moving in Saturday night. Highs for the day will try to reach 80 degrees.

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue into the second half of the weekend with a very similar story: very scattered in nature with wind gusts and small hail both being possible. Highs will once again remain about average in the lower 80s.

Even into next week, the off and on rain chances continue. There could be several batches of showers and storms moving through for the next few days. It’s that time of the year where it seems most days have at least a slight chance for rain. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than average because of this active pattern next week. Highs are expected in the middle to upper 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush