What We’re Tracking

Mild evening ahead

Gradual warming trend

Mainly dry through the weekend

Tonight, mostly clear skies will remain with a high pressure system located over much of the central plains. This will keep our winds relatively light, and conditions overall quite mild. Overnight lows will head into the middle 30s making for a bit of a chilly morning.

For Friday, highs will continue to warm into the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine in the region. These temperatures will be right about average for this time of year. Winds will start to pick up just enough to cause some fire danger concerns with lower relative humidity in place.

Easter weekend looks beautiful with relatively light winds and pleasant temperatures! Highs should make it into the low to mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Some models are showing a few isolated showers mid-day, but early morning church services and egg hunts should be in good shape.

The slight chance for a few showers may linger into Monday, but we do continue warming into early next week, with highs once again approaching 80° by Tuesday and Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush