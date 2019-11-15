Nice fall weather for the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Clear and a light breeze overnight

Nice & sunny for most of the weekend

Warmer temperatures next week before Thursday’s rain chance

Mostly clear to partly cloudy weather for tonight and into the majority of the day Saturday. With a light south wind at 5-15mph overnight, temperatures won’t cool down quite as much, dropping back to the lower 30s by morning.

Despite a rather cool morning, temperatures will once again warm up quickly on Saturday with increasing south breezes of 10-20mph by afternoon. High temperatures will break into the lower 60s for most of Northeast Kansas before some clouds roll in late in the day or into Saturday night.

That cloud cover should start to move back out early on Sunday with only a slight chance for a few passing showers. After that, we clear out and warm up again into Monday. Highs in the lower 60s straight through Wednesday before our next system brings in some cooler weather and better rain chances by Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

