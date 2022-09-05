With abundant sunshine, temperatures will warm up just a bit for Labor Day topping out in the middle to upper 80s as dry conditions continue overall. Should be a good day for those end-of-summer activities!

Winds remain light through the night, and with clear skies, we may end up with another morning of patchy fog for Tuesday. Temperatures should be in the upper 50s to low 60s early tomorrow morning.

Heading into the work week, we continue to hold on to mostly dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s as our relatively quiet weather pattern persists.