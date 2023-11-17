We have cooler weather settling in behind our cold front that moved through yesterday. Highs for Friday should make it into the upper 50s, and by Saturday we rebound into the lower to middle 60s with overnight lows in the middle 30s.

The quiet weather pattern will stick around through Saturday. However, our weather pattern starts to get a bit more active starting late Sunday. We could see scattered showers increasing in coverage Sunday and lingering into Monday. Temperatures look a bit cooler, too, with highs through the first half of next week only making it into the lower 50s, at best.

Colder air does look to settle in for Thanksgiving, though. We should have sunny skies for Wednesday and a few more clouds expected Thursday. Afternoon highs both day should make it into the lower to middle 40s as our overnight lows dip into the 20s.