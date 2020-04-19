Nice spring temperatures with a few rain chances ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Another rain chance Sunday night into Monday morning

Warmer and pleasant early next week

More shower and storm chances this week

Much more of a spring pattern ahead this week with temperatures warming up through the next several days. Another round of light rain showers moving through late tonight into early Monday. Low temperatures will drop back into the lower 40s tonight.

Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Monday. More clouds in the morning with a chance for rain, but then clearing out to the afternoon. Wind will pick up from the west at 10-20mph for the afternoon hours, as well.

Sunny and warm with highs in the lower 70s on Tuesday, but the weather becomes much more unsettled as we head into Wednesday and Wednesday night. Showers and storms look to be likely during that window of time with highs remaining in the lower 70s. Additional storm chance later in the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



