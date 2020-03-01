Nice start to March, cold front moves through later today

What We’re Tracking:

Still fairly breezy today, but temperatures will still be pleasant

Cold front on the move

Small shower chance Monday – mainly north

March starts off on a pretty pleasant note similar to yesterday. We’ll likely have a bit more cloud cover in place, and that’ll keep our temperatures a few degrees cooler, but we should still make it into the low to mid 60s this afternoon in our northern counties, and mid to upper 60s south and east.

A cold front is on the move though, and it should begin to move into our northwestern counties this afternoon, and be completely through the area later this evening. This will shift our winds to the north and west and bring in some cooler air for Monday. That should be the coolest day next week, though, with temperatures around 45-50 degrees.

We’ll have a small chance for some flurries or sprinkles through the morning hours on Monday as a wave of energy moves south through the area, but it won’t amount to much. And it’s, actually, our only chance for precipitation for the rest of the week! Another warm-up will take place toward the end of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

