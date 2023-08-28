We get to enjoy a nice start to the week as highs climb into the middle to upper 80s, which is pretty close to our average high temperature for this time of the year. Enjoy it, as even drier air settles in and we see lots of sunshine.

Another weak frontal boundary moves through on Tuesday night switching our winds back from the north. It doesn’t do much for our temperatures, as we’ll still make it into the upper 80s for Tuesday afternoon.

After this, we gradually warmup into the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Triple digit heat looks to return by the weekend, and unfortunately, it looks to stick around for a good portion of next week. Rain chances look to be slim to none, as well, as high pressure becomes our dominant feature by this point again.