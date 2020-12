We could see some clouds passing through at times today, and our temperatures will be very pleasant in the mid 60s.

Tonight, lows dip into the lower 30s only to rebound into the upper 60s (almost 70°!) tomorrow with a lot of sunshine.

The nice stretch of weather will come to an end as our attention turns toward late week, when our next system begins to move through the region. We have the potential for precipitation after midnight Thursday and into Friday.