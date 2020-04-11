Nice temperatures today, but big changes are on the way

What We’re Tracking:

Showers and storms move in tonight

More rain with a mix/snow and gusty wind Sunday

Chilly pattern dominates next week

Clouds increase throughout the day today, but we’ll also see our temperatures increase into the lower 70s. Don’t get too used to the warmer temperatures, though. A big storm system moves through Sunday. It’ll start off tonight with a chance for showers and storms ahead of the cold front. If storms develop, some could be on the stronger side with large hail and gusty winds possible.

Easter Sunday looks cloudy, wet, windy and colder. Rain looks to dominate much of the day and there’s a chance that it becomes a wintry mix/snow or wet snow in the afternoon and early evening as colder air settles in for the afternoon and we are stuck in the 30s. Minor accumulations of snow are not out of the question especially on grassy surfaces. Winds could gust as high as 45-55 mph.

Once that system moves through late Sunday night, a very chilly pattern hits the region next week with a big blast of cold air from Canada.

The breezes will be very strong on occasion throughout the week. Highs will primarily be in the 40s which is a major setback compared to the 70s and 80s we had just a few days ago.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

