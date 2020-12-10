Nice today ahead of a chance for rain and snow tomorrow

Clouds begin to increase late this afternoon ahead of our next system, but we should still be very mild with the majority of the day seeing some sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

Rain chances will be on the increase after midnight and through the morning Friday, and we could see a change over to snow in our northern and northwestern counties through the day Friday.

As we go through the night Friday and into Saturday, most of us should see our rain showers transitioning to a wintry mix or snow.

If you live north and west of a line from Abilene to Manhattan through Westmoreland and Seneca, you may run into some slick spots on your evening commute Friday as minor accumulations of snow are possible.