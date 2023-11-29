Mostly sunny weather is expected today before our next system arrives. Highs for this afternoon should make it up close to 50°, which is almost exactly where we should be for this time of the year. Some communities in the western half of the area, may make it into the mid 50s today with a light westerly breeze.

Our next system moves in by Thursday though, and that could bring us rain starting Thursday afternoon and lingering into Friday. We’ll have to watch temperatures closely overnight and into the morning Friday, because our temperatures could dip close to the freezing mark, and that may cause some snowflakes to mix in for the morning commute Friday. There may even be another batch of wintry mix moving through in the afternoon and evening, as well.

That system clears out in time for the weekend, and as winds shift back towards the south, we should see some slightly warmer temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. Highs should make it up into the lower 50s, and those seasonal temperatures should linger into the first half of next week.