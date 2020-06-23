Nice weather again on Wednesday before isolated showers late

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear and comfortable tonight

Slight storm chance late Wednesday and early Thursday

Hot and muggy Friday to Sunday with possible storms

Mostly clear and comfortably mild tonight. Lows will fall back close to 60° with fairly low humidity air in place once again. Wind should be light and variable overnight, as well.

Highs in the middle 80s on Wednesday with sunny to partly cloudy weather through the day. Humidity will stay on the lower side through the day, but we’ll keep an eye out for a few isolated storms late in the day.

Heat and humidity will steadily climb through the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs in the lower 90s with heat indices into the middle to upper 90s will be common. A few rounds of showers and storms are also possible late Friday and a hit-or-miss chance through the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

