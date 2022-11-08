With mostly cloudy skies in place today, and winds out of the south, highs should make it into the middle 60s this afternoon. There could be a slim chance for a passing shower or two through the day, but most locations will remain dry. Overall, not too bad of a forecast as you head out to the polls today!

Wednesday looks to be much warmer, in the middle to upper 70s with gusty south winds. Highs could even be approaching record territory again Wednesday afternoon. Winds will likely be gusting to around 30-35mph, and skies will become mostly sunny after lunchtime.

It could be nearly 20° above average again Thursday before our next system arrives. Winds really pick up to around 40-45mph ahead of our cold front. As of right now, the cold front appears to have sped up just a bit. This will confine thunderstorm chances to the eastern half of the area Thursday afternoon with just spotty showers possible elsewhere.

Behind the front, a big blast of cold air moves our way. We’ll go from the lower 70s Thursday afternoon, down into the upper 20s overnight with strong northwest winds. That’ll make for a pretty raw feeling end to the week, with highs on Veterans Day struggling to break 40°. Wind chills could be in the teens and 20s for much of the day.