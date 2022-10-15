What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out overnight

Pleasant Sunday

Big cool down next week

Scattered clouds will gradually begin to clear out overnight with light to calm wind, as well. Overnight lows will be cool, falling into the lower to middle 40s by early Sunday. A mostly sunny sky will still feature a few passing areas of clouds on Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

After highs in the 60s on Sunday, a strong cold front pushes through with much chillier air building in for the start of the week. With that cooler air mass in place, we’re expecting the coolest air of the season so far. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 50s and highs on Tuesday will only be in the middle 40s!

Monday and Tuesday night will also have to be closely watched as some of our first hard-freeze conditions will likely envelop much of northeast Kansas. Overnight lows could drop into the lower 20s to middle 20s. The middle of the week will see a slight warm-up with dry conditions remaining.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller