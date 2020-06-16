No change until a late week thunderstorm chance enters the picture

Midweek conditions will be very similar. There may be a few more clouds each afternoon during maximum heating. The wind may also become just a bit stronger and dew points may be a few numbers higher.

Today should be sunny with low to mid 90s and heat index values near 98.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 93-97

Wind: S/SE 15-25

We get an approaching boundary late week. There may be some isolated storms around Thursday evening with more into early Friday morning.

The weekend has a bigger chance of thunderstorms, but more may happen Saturday than Sunday. Look for scattered activity both days with slightly lower temperatures. Most spots should see highs in the upper 80s Saturday and in the middle 80s on Father’s Day.

Monday and Tuesday look quiet and pleasant right now with clear to partly cloudy conditions.

Expect building humidity and stronger breezes through midweek…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



