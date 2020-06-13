No relief in sight from the heat and humidity

What We’re Tracking:

Heat sticks around for several days

Humidity builds back in

Little to no rain chance for the next 6-7 days

We’ll remain mild tonight as temperatures only drop into the 60s as breezes back off slightly.

The hot and humid weather sticks around for Sunday with temperatures yet again in the lower 90s with much of the western half looking at middle 90s. Sunshine sticks around and dew points will be in the 60s, so you’ll start to notice a more muggy or “stickiness” feel to the air tomorrow. This will cause it to feel like upper 90s to close to 100°.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a break from the heat and humidity any time soon as it will stick with us for much of this coming week. A silver lining, though, will be our southerly breezes. It’ll be fairly windy through Wednesday, so at least the air will be moving to bring us a little relief from the humidity.

Rain chances are basically slim to none with our next best chance for any isolated showers and storms moving in late Thursday into Friday. So, gardens and lawns will probably benefit from some evening or early morning watering!



KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

