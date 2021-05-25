No serious injuries after tornado hits northwest Kansas town

SELDEN (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado has caused lots of property damage, but no serious injuries, in the northwestern Kansas town of Selden as strong storms raked the area.

The NWS has now declared the tornado an EF-1.

Town of Selden, KS took a direct hit from a tornado. At least EF-1 to possibly EF-2 damage #kswx pic.twitter.com/5ZWdEDy3Rf — Michael Grogan FOX 23 (@GroganontheGO) May 24, 2021

Sheridan County officials reported the tornado hit around 6:30 p.m. Monday, tearing off roofs, crumbling the stone and brick walls of downtown buildings, uprooting trees and crumpling at least one farm silo. One firefighter suffered minor injuries when a utility pole crashed into the back window of his truck.

Sheridan County Sheriff Brandon Carver said 38 properties in and around town suffered major damage from the storm, while another 84 suffered minor damage. National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Neilson said more storms could hit the area again this week.