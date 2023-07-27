What We’re Tracking

Heat wave continues

Minor temperatures changes each day

No major relief from the heat

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 9 PM Friday.

Overnight temperatures should cool back into the upper 70s to around 80° tonight, making for a warm start to what will turn out to be another very hot day on Friday. Temperatures will be around the lower to middle 100s for the next week or so with plenty of sunshine and maybe a few passing clouds at times.

Our silver lining appears to be only moderate humidity throughout most of the week, though, so heat index values shouldn’t be too much higher than our air temperatures. Even so, it still could feel close to 110°+ at times. Higher humidity may move back in later in the weekend, essentially canceling out any benefit of slightly lower air temperatures.

The heat continues into next week, as well. Highs will be commonly above 100° through at the least the middle of the week and perhaps beyond as no major cool down is expected in the next week or so.

