No travel issues this weekend as we continue to stay dry

What We’re Tracking:

Melting will accelerate

Temperatures become much warmer through the weekend

No snow before Christmas

We’ll continue to see clearing skies throughout the night allowing our temperatures to drop quite a bit back into the 20s.

For those traveling over the next few days, there should be no issues throughout the region as the upcoming weekend looks clear to partly cloudy and warmer. Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Sunday will be fairly similar with even more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s while some spots may even get to 60°!

The outlook seems peaceful toward Christmas. Expect a partly cloudy and warm Monday with temperatures once again in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Clouds will begin to increase Tuesday and the chance for a White Christmas is essentially zero. We will be too warm and any precipitation that falls should remain liquid.

Isolated to scattered rain showers are possible late in the day Wednesday. That should be followed by slightly cooler temperatures.

Heat Miser is taking over Snow Miser for Christmas this year!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



