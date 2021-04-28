North breezes usher in drier, comfortable weather for Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Showers wrap up overnight

Great weather to end the week

Even warmer this weekend

Rain chances become more isolated through the night. We will slowly clear out with mostly clear sky expected by early on Thursday. Overnight low temperatures will range from the 40s north to lower 50s central and south.

Lots of sunshine and a north breezes giving us really nice weather for Thursday. High temperatures will top out near 70° on Thursday. The sunny weather should stick around for Friday and into the weekend. Highs on Friday will climb back into the middle 70s.

Temperatures for the weekend get even warmer as stronger southerly winds return. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 80s. Our next storm system looks to arrive on Monday into Monday night with a chance for a few showers and storms.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

