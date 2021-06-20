North wind brings a cooler start to the week

What We’re Tracking:

Nice break in the heat for Monday

Warming back up for the middle of the week

Hot again by Thursday

Behind a cold front, temperatures will dip into the lower 60s tonight with another round or two of showers and storms late in the night or early Monday.

After some morning showers, we’ll clear and expect some noticeably cooler weather. Highs for Monday afternoon will be below average for the first time in a couple of weeks and should be topping out in the upper 70s for much of the region.

Looking ahead, temperatures warm back up quickly into the 80s by Tuesday and then 90s for the tail end of the week before a few more showers and storms return late in the week or early next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

