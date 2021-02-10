North wind keeps ushering in the Arctic chill

What We’re Tracking:

Very cold weather ahead

Few more snow chances

Dangerously cold wind chills early next week

Wind chill values tonight will dip back between -5° and -10° as we head into Thursday morning. The sky will remain cloud along with a chance for a few flurries tonight, as well. Wind from the northeast at 10-15mph will keep it feeling quite cold into the day Thursday.

Although a few flurries on Thursday are possible with highs in the middle 10s, better chances for snow arrive Friday night into Saturday that may provide a chance for a minor accumulation by the end of the day as even colder air settles in for the weekend.

Dangerously cold air arrives later in the weekend with highs in the 0s and lows in the at times near -10° with wind chills could be in the -20s during the coldest morning hours, possibly some in the -30s, particularly on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Bitterly cold air holds tight through the area for quite a while, but there are some indications that the pattern will start to break down in a little over a week. Current projections give us the *chance* at breaking above freezing by February 21st–a bit later that first projected as the movement of the cold air is slowly just a bit.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com