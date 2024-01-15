TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several universities across Kansas are announcing closures for Tuesday, Jan. 16 due to ongoing winter weather.

Wind chill warnings are in effect across much of Kansas, plunging temperatures well into the negatives. The most recent weather forecast report from KSNT Stormtrack Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller indicates wind chills could feel -20 degrees or lower early Tuesday morning.

Kansas State University

K-State announced on social media that the Manhattan campus will be staffed by essential personnel only with all classes cancelled for Jan. 16. Dining centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Salina and Olathe campuses remain under normal operations.

Washburn University & Washburn University of Technology

Washburn announced on social media that both the main university and the tech campus would be closed on Jan. 16 due to wintry weather. Essential personnel will report in as needed with classes resuming on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Emporia State University

Emporia State University said in an announcement on social media all classes would be cancelled on Jan. 16.

